Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Express by 34,571.4% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in American Express by 6.9% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.57. 344,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,859. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $261.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

