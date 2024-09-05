Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $149,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.48. 129,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,213. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.20 and a 200 day moving average of $244.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

