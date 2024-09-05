Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $15.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,783.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,102. The company has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,782.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,699.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,055.48.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

