Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.19. 372,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,096. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $207.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

