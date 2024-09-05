Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.28. 1,045,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,175. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

