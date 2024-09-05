NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.31

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.31 and last traded at C$7.33, with a volume of 908780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. Company insiders own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

