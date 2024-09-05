NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. Corporate insiders own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.77. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

