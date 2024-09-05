NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 181.04%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

