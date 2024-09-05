National Bank of Canada FI Has $140.46 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,372,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,742 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.29% of Newmont worth $140,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 29,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $52.22. 2,046,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,572,573. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

