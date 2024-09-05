National Bank of Canada FI Has $105.90 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 313.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,698,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,046,522 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $105,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,096,000 after buying an additional 502,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,841 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,478,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,295,000 after purchasing an additional 271,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,826 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.59. 1,406,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

