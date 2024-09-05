National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,239 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.12% of Home Depot worth $389,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $359.02. 695,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

