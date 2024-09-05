Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $460.00 to $510.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Motorola Solutions traded as high as $448.28 and last traded at $447.39, with a volume of 28577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $442.04.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.