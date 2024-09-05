Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.15

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $136.69 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00038321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,135,385,674 coins and its circulating supply is 896,325,326 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

