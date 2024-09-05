Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Up 3.8%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.88. 11,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 184,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $592.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $1,252,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,678.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,607 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $212,071.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,526.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $1,252,786.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,678.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 706,679 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,818. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

