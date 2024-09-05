Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $413.10 and last traded at $409.93. Approximately 3,875,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 20,627,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,004,341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,912,000 after buying an additional 5,150,160 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

