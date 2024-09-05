MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $7.02 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MGO Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $364.98. 35,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

