Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.49. 679,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,140,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.04.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.48.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

