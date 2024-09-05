McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39. McKesson also updated its FY25 guidance to $31.75-$32.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $624.93.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

MCK traded down $53.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $517.69. 1,389,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,798. McKesson has a 1-year low of $405.50 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $577.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,589 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.