McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.89.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.67. The company had a trading volume of 786,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,794. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

