Mcashchain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $28.95 Million (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Mcashchain token can now be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Mcashchain has a total market capitalization of $28.95 million and $0.15 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mcashchain Token Profile

Mcashchain’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.04532737 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

