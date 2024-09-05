Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $341.84 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 729,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 26.0% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $341,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,615 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $9.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $469.30. 23,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.83 and a 52 week high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.