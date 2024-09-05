Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.45. The stock had a trading volume of 61,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,615. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

