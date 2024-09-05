Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,836. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

