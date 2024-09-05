Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,788 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,742,000 after acquiring an additional 919,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,418,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after acquiring an additional 805,051 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 415.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after acquiring an additional 793,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1,712.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 820,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after acquiring an additional 775,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 488,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,011. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

