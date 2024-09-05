Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 37,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 34,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $259.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

