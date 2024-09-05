Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,282,931 shares of company stock worth $583,107,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MA traded down $8.75 on Thursday, reaching $474.39. The stock had a trading volume of 800,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,159. The company has a market cap of $441.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.41.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

