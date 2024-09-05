Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $102.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on VAC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance
VAC opened at $72.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $111.14.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marriott Vacations Worldwide
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.