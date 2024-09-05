Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $102.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VAC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC opened at $72.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $111.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.