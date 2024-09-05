Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $3.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.23. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $6.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

