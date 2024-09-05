Maiar DEX One Day Volume Reaches $217,456.92 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $14.40 million and $217,456.92 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007950 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,086.24 or 1.00003382 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000033 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $271,819.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

