Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $326.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $326.00 in a research note published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.0 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

