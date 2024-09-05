London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Trading Up 4%

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68). Approximately 50 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.66).
London Finance & Investment Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.33 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.53. The company has a current ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About London Finance & Investment Group
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than London Finance & Investment Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.