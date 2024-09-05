Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.33.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

