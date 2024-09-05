LBG Media (LON:LBG) Hits New 1-Year High at $135.33

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.33 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 134.52 ($1.77), with a volume of 122731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.68).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on LBG Media from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

LBG Media Trading Up 5.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at LBG Media

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of £281.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,750.00 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane acquired 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,253 ($26,631.16). Insiders own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About LBG Media

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

