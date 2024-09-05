LBG Media (LON:LBG) Hits New 1-Year High at $135.33

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.33 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 134.52 ($1.77), with a volume of 122731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.68).
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on LBG Media from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.
In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane acquired 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,253 ($26,631.16). Insiders own 70.17% of the company’s stock.
LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.
