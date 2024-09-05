L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $234.07. 107,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,172. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.36 and its 200 day moving average is $220.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

