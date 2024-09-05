KuCoin Token (KCS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $825,998.27

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.22 or 0.00014157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $969.55 million and approximately $825,998.27 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,906,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,906,971 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

