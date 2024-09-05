Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $33,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.34. The stock had a trading volume of 647,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,568. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $214.53 and a 12-month high of $302.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

