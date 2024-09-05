Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $19.41 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.02. 1,688,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097,778. The company has a market cap of $508.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.