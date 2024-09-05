Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 249,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,849,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $1,546,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 399,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,504,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.68. 506,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,040. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.47.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

