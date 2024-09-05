KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Down to $745.11

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $745.11, but opened at $725.78. KLA shares last traded at $732.89, with a volume of 53,490 shares.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

The stock has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $800.71 and its 200 day moving average is $750.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,607,000. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in KLA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

