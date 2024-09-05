Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Up 7.6%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.74 and last traded at $48.78. Approximately 89,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 369,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KROS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 23,945.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.