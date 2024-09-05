Karen Seaberg Sells 1,109 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $99,965.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,105.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Karen Seaberg sold 12,092 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $1,096,139.80.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.91. 108,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,044. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

