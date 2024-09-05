Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Sells 563 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $133.74. 82,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average is $122.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.



iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

