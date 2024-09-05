KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Update

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,749.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $85,295.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $170,722.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,749.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,917 shares of company stock worth $368,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 184,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KALV opened at $12.92 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $545.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Articles

