Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

KNOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,235 ($16.24) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 922 ($12.12) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,063.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,060.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,364.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900.50 ($11.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,310 ($17.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

