Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
KNOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,235 ($16.24) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
