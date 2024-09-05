JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JEMI stock remained flat at GBX 131.50 ($1.73) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.49. The company has a market capitalization of £389.11 million and a PE ratio of -3,287.50. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts has a 12 month low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.50 ($1.87).

In other news, insider Lucy Macdonald acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,852.07). In other JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts news, insider Lucy Macdonald bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,852.07). Also, insider Ranjan Ramparia bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($17,488.49). Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

