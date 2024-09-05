Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.51. The stock had a trading volume of 121,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,474. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

