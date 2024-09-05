Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.02. 2,731,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,800,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $850.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.82. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

