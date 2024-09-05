Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $166.20

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.20 and last traded at $166.10, with a volume of 505619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.86.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $402.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.82 and its 200-day moving average is $153.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

