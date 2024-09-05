John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 134,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,208. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

