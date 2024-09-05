Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.19) to GBX 2,800 ($36.82) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.08) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.50) to GBX 3,350 ($44.05) in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($43.39) to GBX 3,380 ($44.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,186 ($41.89).
In other news, insider Jacky Simmonds purchased 1,445 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,462 ($45.52) per share, for a total transaction of £50,025.90 ($65,780.28). 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
